Lady Raider basketball annual golf scramble set for July 22

One of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball is set for later this month.

Head coach Joe Pat Cope has announced the Lady Raider Basketball Golf Tournament will pair up with an auction July 21-22 to raise funds for this year’s team.

There will be an auction and dinner at Praters BBQ at 7 p.m. Friday July 21, then teams will hit WillowBrook Golf Course at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 22 for a four-player scramble. $500 entry fee per team includes the tournament entry for four players, the player fun package, which includes all the sporting events of the tournament (frisbee throw, football kick, soccer kick, etc.), cart fees, goody bag and lunch at Boskeys on July 22 following the tournament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The tournament will be divided into 2 flights – 1st and 2nd places will be awarded in each flight.

To enter your team, contact WillowBrook at 931-728-8989.

Any questions should be directed at Cope: copej@k12coffee.net.