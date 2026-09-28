Ellie Ladora Phillips, age 91, of Manchester, Tennessee, left this earth for her eternal home on Sunday, September 27th, 2026. Ladora died peacefully surrounded by the love of family and friends.

Born on September 15th, 1935, to Ellis T. and Zannie L. Gwin in Gadsden, Alabama, Ladora was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Phillips, her parents, four half-brothers, one brother and five sisters.

Ladora is survived by four daughters, Charlene (Danny) Baye, Carla (Tim) Hall, Daphna Burney, and Sharon Vest; four grandchildren, Tyler (Elizabeth) Bell, Jordan Bell, Marisa Vest, and Melodie (Michael) Turner; and five great-grandchildren.

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In 1973, after 20 years of travel and devoted support as an Air Force veteran’s wife, Ladora and her family moved to Manchester where she joined Trinity Baptist Church and over the tears served as a greeter, attended to children in the nursery, assisted with Vacation Bible School, and managed the church kitchen. She was always eager to welcome a new member or minister to a member in need.

Her kindness and service to others was not reserved only for her church community. Ladora spend time volunteering at Good Samaritan of Manchester, extending a greeting to a new neighbor, and offering a meal to a neighbor in need. Her community at Autumn Oaks Assisted Living provided her warmth, friendship and loved and offered her a new community where she could demonstrate her caring heart to other residents and to the compassionate care team.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30th, 2026 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:30-7:30pm. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 1st, 2026 at 1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Pullum officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Flowers are appreciated, and donations to The Alzheimer’s Association of Middle TN, The Macular Degeneration Association, The Arthritis Foundation of Tennessee, or Good Samaritan of Manchester are certainly welcomed as well.