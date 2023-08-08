Mr. L.C. Gunn, age 93, passed from this life on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at the Life Care Center in Tullahoma. He was born in Coffee County on July 24, 1930 to Frost and Elrina Gunn who preceded him in death along with his brother James Alton Gunn and sister Betty Jane Bice. He was married for 69 loving years to Carrie Frances Shelton Gunn who also preceded him in death.

He is survived by one daughter, Rosanna (David) Keasling of Manchester and two sons, Richard Gunn of Hillsboro and Kenneth (Renee) Gunn of Lynchburg, one brother Robert (Patricia) Gunn of Manchester, one sister Patsy (Keithly) Lusk of Fairland, IN and 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

LC was a United States Air Force Korean era veteran and retired from AEDC after 45 years of service as a firefighter and Fire Chief. He was an avid sportsman that loved hunting. He often made trips to Wyoming, Montana and Colorado on elk, mule, deer and antelope hunts. He loved making those trips with his 2 sons but he’d just as soon be in the woods in Lynchburg as long as they were together, that’s all that really mattered to him. He was also quite the talented gun smith and passed on those skills to his sons and grandsons. He was always willing to help no matter what the task and always enjoyed a family project.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 11, 2023, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gunn family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com