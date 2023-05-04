Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Kurry Neel signs to play volleyball at Tennessee Wesleyan

Published

CHS senior volleyball players Kurry Neel (right) and Ryleigh McInnis. Both have signed to play college volleyball -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio, Thunder The Magazine

Kurry Neel isn’t even supposed to be a senior. And she wasn’t planning on playing college volleyball.

That all changed in a hurry.

Neel accelerated her education, will graduate Coffee County Central a year ahead of schedule, and now she will be playing collegiate volleyball at Tennessee Wesleyan. Neel officially signed in front of friends, family and coaches Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I thought I was just going to go to college and get started on my PT school,” Neel told Thunder Radio sports. “But I had this opportunity come along and I had to take it.”

Neel was an outside hitter for the Lady Raiders, often destroying opponents with her impressive kill velocity.

“Coach (Andrew) Taylor and my travel ball coach worked hard (to get me recruited). When I went to Tennessee Wesleyan I felt at home.”

Neel explained she was graduating early and wasn’t originally planning to pursue sports.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“No, I thought I would graduate early and just focus on school. This is a true blessing.”

Tennessee Wesleyan is a four-year private university in Athens, Tennessee. Neel plans to pursue a career as a physical therapist, a career path forged after many injuries she dealt with in high school.

“I had to deal with injuries, and when I started following (trainer) Jason around I took an interest in it.”

(photo below: Kurry Neel signs with Tennessee Wesleyan on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Lady Raider junior Kurry Neel goes up or a kill against Riverdale on August 16, 2022. Neel picked up 10 kills against Warren County on Tuesday, Sept. 6. — File Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023