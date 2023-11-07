Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Korean War Veteran Recipient of Ramp

Published

On October 12, 2023, Manchester’s American Legion Gold Star Post 78 teamed up with volunteers from The Home Depot in Manchester to build a ramp for a local Korean War veteran.

The Home Depot Foundation provided a grant that covered materials. Five Home Depot employees joined five American Legion members to build not only the entry ramp, but also a small deck to replace an older one that had deteriorated to the point that it was unsafe.

Disabled Army veteran Richard Aldridge of Manchester was grateful for the ramp and deck. His age and health made it difficult to negotiate the steps to his door.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The American Legion is proud to have partnered with Home Depot to help veterans in need,” said Stephen Sember, Post 78’s Vice Commander who coordinated the project.

The Home Depot often sponsors veterans’ projects and routinely partners with American Legion Post 78, as well as the other organizations that comprise the Coffee County Veterans Association, to serve the local veteran community.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023