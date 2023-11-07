Korean War Veteran Recipient of Ramp

On October 12, 2023, Manchester’s American Legion Gold Star Post 78 teamed up with volunteers from The Home Depot in Manchester to build a ramp for a local Korean War veteran.

The Home Depot Foundation provided a grant that covered materials. Five Home Depot employees joined five American Legion members to build not only the entry ramp, but also a small deck to replace an older one that had deteriorated to the point that it was unsafe.

Disabled Army veteran Richard Aldridge of Manchester was grateful for the ramp and deck. His age and health made it difficult to negotiate the steps to his door.

“The American Legion is proud to have partnered with Home Depot to help veterans in need,” said Stephen Sember, Post 78’s Vice Commander who coordinated the project.

The Home Depot often sponsors veterans’ projects and routinely partners with American Legion Post 78, as well as the other organizations that comprise the Coffee County Veterans Association, to serve the local veteran community.