KNOW BEFORE YOU GO. District 6-4A basketball tournament opens Monday in Manchester

The District 6-4A high school basketball tournament is this week in Manchester – beginning Feb. 13 and ending on Saturday, Feb. 18 with all games at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium at Coffee County Central High School. Here are some things to know before you go:

*Tickets are $10 at the gate per night

*Tickets can be purchased in advance on Gofan for $9 apiece ($8 +$1 service fee)

*Student tickets are $5 at the gate

*TSSAA passes are accepted for 2

*TACA Cards are accepted for 1

*No other passes can be accepted for postseason play – this includes Red Raider season passes and Raider room hospitality passes

Games and scheduling

The girls will tip off Monday, Feb. 13 with the boys to follow behind on Tuesday, Feb 14.

The CHS Lady Raiders (27-2 overall) will open tournament play against Franklin County at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. The Lady Raiders swept the Rebelettes during the regular season, winning 72-30 and 62-23.

The winner will advance to the championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 against the winner of Warren County and Shelbyville. The losers will play in a third place game at 6 p.m. Feb. 17. (see full brackets below)

The Lady Raiders tied for first place in the regular season with Warren County. With no discernable tiebreaker, the Lady Pioneers were gifted the no. 1 seed on a coin toss.

Meanwhile, the Red Raider boys (15-9 overall) finished third in the regular season and will play Franklin County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 14 at The Patch. The Raiders and Rebels split the regular season, with each team winning on the others home floor. The winner will advance to the championship game against the winner of Warren County (1 seed) and Shelbyville (4 seed) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. The two first round losers will play in a third place game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

What’s next

District 6-4A is unique in the fact that it only has four teams and the top four teams in each district across the state advance to region play. So all teams will advance – but seeding is up for grabs. The top two seeds (teams reaching the championship games) will host the bottom two seeded teams from District 5-4A in the quarterfinals of the Region 3-4A tournament – which is an elimination game. While the bottom two seeded teams from District 6-4A will travel to open region play.

Once past the region quarterfinals, the region semi-finals and finals will be played in the Chattanooga area. The top two teams from the region advance to the state sectional for a winner take all game – the sectional winner goes to the state tournament at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, while the loser’s season comes to an end.

All Coffee County Central District Tournament games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio WMSR – AM 1320, 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.