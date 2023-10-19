Kirk Alan Rutland, age 63, of Manchester, TN, went to his Eternal home in heaven after a heroic battle with brain cancer on October 19, 2023.

Kirk Rutland was born on July 30, 1960, in East Lansing, Michigan to his late parents Dr. Rufus Burr Rutland and Donna May (Kudrna) Rutland. A graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering, Kirk was commissioned directly after graduation into the U.S. Navy, and served 8 years as a pilot. Primarily he flew the A-7 Corsair. He then went on to serve 33 more years

working for the Department of Defense. He finished his career at Arnold Engineering Development Center Air Force Base as Deputy of the 804 th Test Group. He was a wonderful husband, devoted father, grandfather, and above all, a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. He was a beloved member, deacon, teacher, and exceptional bass singer of First Baptist Church Manchester. Kirk loved Jesus, his family, Georgia Tech football, tennis, the outdoors, and any excuse to fire up the grill and host friends and family at his home.

Kirk Rutland is survived by his wife of 38 years, Tracy Ann (Tarlton) Rutland; son, Nathan Rutland (Ashley Bean Rutland) of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Donna Rutland (Tim Shaffer) of Manchester, TN; brother, Rufus Ward Rutland (Mary Kennedy Rutland) of Lawrenceville, GA; sister, Cynthia (Rutland) Edwards of Acworth, GA; granddaughters, Kinley Cantrell, and Lexi Rutland; several nieces and nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at First Baptist Manchester in Manchester TN. Celebration of Life will follow visitation at 3:00 pm with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any monetary donations be made in memory to the First Baptist Church Manchester Music Ministry or Oakley Ministry Program.

Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.