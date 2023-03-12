Kimzey named Assistant Principal at East Lincoln Elementary School

Tullahoma City Schools is excited to announce that Jill Kimzey will be the new assistant principal at East Lincoln Elementary School for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

“I am looking forward to working again with East Lincoln Elementary students, family and the school community,” Kimzey said. “While it will be bittersweet to leave West Middle School, I will be thrilled to return to East Lincoln in July.”

Kimzey has spent the last two years as an assistant principal at West Middle School. Before becoming a Bobcat, Kimzey served over 20 years at East Lincoln Elementary in various roles, including 14 years as a fourth-grade teacher. In 2014, Kimzey was named the Director of the Math Response To Intervention department before moving in 2016 to the Early Literacy Adviser and Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Director role.

“We are thrilled to have Mrs. Kimzey back at ‘The Eagles Nest’ serving our students, their families, faculty and staff,” said East Lincoln Elementary School Principal Scott Hargrove. “She brings a unique skill set that will serve our students, families and school community well.”

“Jill has served in our district for 24 years and has done an outstanding job serving students, staff and families,” added TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “As an assistant principal at West Middle School, Jill has done a wonderful job leading our Bobcats, but I know she is excited to return to her roots at East Lincoln. It is clear she is deeply committed to ensuring the best for TCS students and will help lead staff members in their vital roles as they help our Eagles soar.”

During a special-called meeting in February, the TCS Board of Education unanimously approved the addition of five new positions for the 2023-24 school year. Included in those roles is ensuring that each of the four TCS elementary schools has an assistant principal.

Additionally, the Board of Education approved a full-time CTE Director at Tullahoma High School. Jessie Kinsey, who currently serves as CTE Director and an assistant principal at THS, will take over the full-time CTE Director role. That move will require THS to hire a new assistant principal for the upcoming school year.

“These school-level leadership roles are needed in light of the varied needs of students, staff members and families, the important role of instructional leadership in the educational journey of our students and ensuring a safe environment for all,” Dr. Stephens said.