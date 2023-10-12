Mrs. Kimberly Rose Keiss, age 61, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, in Estill Springs, TN.

Mrs. Keiss was born in Chicago, Illinois to her late parents Daniel Joseph Jones and Rosemary Smith Jones. She was a deputy general manager at MTEK until she retired. Mrs. Keiss regularly attended Estill Springs First Baptist Church and Hillcrest Baptist Church in Manchester. She was a very giving person and had a huge heart for it. She also enjoyed watching people receive those gifts and enjoyed feeding people. Mrs. Keiss loved her kids and grandkids to no end and always loved asking folks “will you do me a favor?” She enjoyed horseback riding, dancing, fishing, going to the beach, cruising, and going to the casino. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Jones, Jr.

Mrs. Keiss is survived by son, Beau Keiss (Kasye Keiss); daughters, Krystal (Carl) Meadows and Rachelle (Lonnie) Shelton; honorary children, Nicole Brassfield, Joe Brassfield, Seth Brassfield, and Tyler Brassfield; brothers, James Jones, Sammy (Cary) Jones, and Anthony (Penny) Jones; sister, Anna Vines; sister-in-law, Gennie Jones; grandchildren, Karlyssa Meadows, Hailie (Jay) Wilkerson, Hannah Keiss, Kyrsten Meadows, Trevorr Keiss, Karrah Keiss, Brayden Trail, Dylen Trail, Cayden Trail, Kelsey Meadows, Kaytie Meadows, Karolynn Meadows; great grandchild, Clay Carter Sain; step-grandchildren, Brooklyn Shelton, Ryan Shelton, Davanie Shelton, Harper Shelton; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, Monday, October 16, 2023, from 2:00pm until 8:00pm, and Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 10:00am until service time at 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will begin Tuesday afternoon at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Keiss family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com