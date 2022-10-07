Kimberly Parks Burnett, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, October 6th, 2022 at The Water’s of Winchester at the age of 62. Kim was born in Shelbyville, Tennessee to the late Amanda Gentry Parks and David Parks who survives. She was a graduate of Tullahoma High School as well as Tennessee Tech University and was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Kim’s life dramatically changed 35 years ago from injuries she sustained in a car accident. Since the accident she fought daily to overcome her injuries in order to live a successful and happy life. In addition to her mother, Kim was preceded in death by her brother, John David Parks; maternal grandparents, Finis and Linda Gentry; and paternal grandparents, Bert and Katie Sue Parks. She is survived by her father David Parks and his wife Marie; one sister, Lisa (Ricky) Cunningham; niece and nephew, Brooke Leftrick and Chase Cunningham; and numerous cousins. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 10th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:00pm with the funeral to follow at 1:00pm with Rev. Bobby McGee officiating. Burial will follow at Smith’s Chapel Cemetery in Moore County. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mercy Ministries, Attn. Nancy Alcorn, 15328 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, Tennessee 37211. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
