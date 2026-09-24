Kevin Smith

Kevin Ernest Smith, age 66, left us far too soon on Saturday, September 12th, 2026. Kevin was born on May 19th, 1960, in Warren, Michigan. He lived in Ohio for some time and then relocated to Tennessee near his family’s hometown of Shelbyville, TN, where he has resided for many years. Kevin was a faithful servant of God and a member of Gateway Church.

Kevin never hesitated to show his unwavering love to his family, friends and his community. In his spare time, he would build unique furniture, curate his antique collection and help in his community any way he could. His passion for life, laughing and compassion was contagious to all that met him. To know Kevin was to love him and to be loved by him was an honor.

He is remembered fondly by his son Joshua Smith (mother of Joshua and former spouse Jennifer Schroeder Smith), his devoted partner Lorrie Frame (Micah & Lexi Frame, Dalton Frame and Haley) and his siblings Phil (Mae), Cheryl, Mary and Heather (Steve). Kevin was a proud Uncle to a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins including Jonathon, Dawn, Tina, Matthew, Maria, Nick, Amanda, Tiffany and Jessica. Kevin was preceded in death by his sister Sheila Marshall, brother Gary Smith, brother Darrell (Rebecca) Smith, mother Betty, and father Eugene Smith (Carol).

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Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation and remembrance on Saturday, September 26, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Manchester Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating his life will begin at 4:00 PM.