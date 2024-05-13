Connect with us

Kerry Lynn Syler departed from this life on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 71 years. 

A native of Lynchburg, Tennessee, he was born on November 11, 1952, to the late Roy Clayton Syler and Maggie Johnson Syler who survives him. He was married to Marie Syler of Lynchburg, Tennessee and she too survives him. 

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by one son, Matthew Clayton Syler. 

A member of Union Grove Primitive Baptist Church, Kerry was a Welder and Pipe fitter for approximately 17 years at Jack Daniels. He was also a sales rep for Hytorc. He had a brilliant mind and excelled at all he did. 

He loved to hunt, fish, and was a master beekeeper. Kerry produced Paradise Vineyard honey, was a winemaker, and a pit master barbecuer. 

He was a member of the Highland Rim Bird Society, the Farris Creek Masonic Lodge, and the Sons of the Confederacy. Kerry was also the coach of the 4H Trap Shooting Team and in lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the team at 241 Main Street in Lynchburg.

 Along with his mother and his wife, Kerry is survived by his son, Kurt Justin (Megan) Syler of Greenville, North Carolina, daughter, Leanne Marie (Dirk) Rietveld of Lebanon, Tennessee, brothers, Rodney (Lisa) Syler of Franklin, Tennessee, Ricky (Sally) Syler of Lynchburg, Tennessee, Craig (Amy) Syler of Lynchburg, Tennessee, sister, Tanya (Matt) Vann of Tullahoma, Tennessee, eight grandchildren, Dillon (Lauren) Davis, Clay Davis, Naomi Davis, Justin Syler, McKinley Syler, Michaela Syler, Jacob Syler and Adalyn Syler. Kerry is also survived by one great grandchild, Hollyn Davis.

