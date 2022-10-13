Mr. Kenneth Marcom, age 83, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in Manchester, TN.

Mr. Marcom was born on July 21, 1939 in Hillsboro, TN, to his late parents Frank Marcom and Georgia Sain Marcom. He was a police officer for Manchester City Police in the late1960’s and then went to work for Duck River Electric where he had a 32 year career as line foreman.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Marcom is preceded in death by an infant brother, Frank Marcom.

Mr. Marcom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna Marcom; sons, Mike (Margaret) Marcom, Billy (Stephanie) Marcom, and Robert (Tammy) Marcom; grandchildren, Lee Marcom, Magean Steverson; great grandchildren, Memphis Millraney, Bray Marcom, and Zoey Steverson.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral service will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Foy Rigney officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Marcom family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com