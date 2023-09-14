Connect with us

Obituaries

Kenneth Junior Reese

Published

Kenneth Junior Reese of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at his residence at the age of 64.  Memorial Services are scheduled on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home at 3 PM. The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 PM.

A native of Lynchburg, he was the son of the late David Arlin and Ida Virginia Reese.  He enjoyed listening to Rock and Roll and Country music with the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and ACDC being his favorite bands. He always enjoyed “hanging out” with his friends and family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Holman Reese. He is survived by his fiancé’, Mary Phillips of Manchester; son, Kenneth Wayne Reese (Kelly Merlo); daughters, Crystal Renee Reese of Tullahoma, Christina Reese (Rodney Shiver Jr) of Decherd and Christy Reese (Billy Uselton) of Tullahoma; brother, Arlin Reese (Shelia) of Tullahoma; fourteen grandchildren and his dog, Lucky.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

