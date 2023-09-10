Kelly Michelle Price, age 42 of Manchester, was born in Cullman, AL, to Mary Jo Carroll and the late Charles William Price. She was a cashier at Manchester Hardee’s, and was said to be their hardest worker. Kelly was an artist of many things, like making jewelry, styling hair, and drawing, to name a few. She was known as a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend, with a big heart for all. She was the sweetest, kindest, most loving person, who enjoyed giving and taking care of others before herself.

Kelly is survived by her mother, Mary Jo and her husband, Mitchell Marshall Mitchell; children, Savannah Marie Clark and Madison “Maddie” Michelle Sullivan; sisters, Windy Wisener and her husband, Judd, Helen Jones and her husband, Stacey, and Jessica Carroll; nieces and nephews, Tyler & Levi Boatright, Champ & Emma Wisener, Ethan & Emily Jones; several extended family members and a host of friends.

Kelly passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, September 3, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Kelly at Manchester Funeral Home on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 2 PM, with a visitation with the family beginning at 12 Noon until time of service.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Price family.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at

www.manchesterfuneralhome.com