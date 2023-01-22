Connect with us

Katie Cotten inks soccer scholarship to Maryville College

In front of friends, family, coaches and administrators, Coffee County's Katie Cotten signs her letter of intent to play soccer for Maryville College on Friday, January 20, 2023. -- Photo by Josh Peterson, Thunder Radio

It was long assumed that Coffee County Central Lady Raider Katie Cotten would play collegiate soccer. The only question was where.

In November, Cotten announced her verbal commitment to Maryville College and the CHS senior made it official on Friday, January 20th, signing her letter of intent to the college.

“I have a friend who goes there and she convinced me to go up there to a camp and once I got there and saw everything, I really liked it,” explained Cotten. “They have a great soccer program.”

Cotten has been a four year starter for the CHS Lady Raider soccer program, and was named district forward of the year this past fall.

Maryville is coming off its first ever Collegiate Conference of the South Championship in 2022.

Lady Raider Katie Cotten (no. 6). — Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio
