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Kathy Miller Matthews

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Kathy Miller Matthews of Manchester, TN left her earthly body on October 26th, 2026 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She had just turned 74 years old, born on October 24th, 1952 in Winchester, Tennessee. She grew up in Sherwood, Tennessee and graduated from Franklin County High School in 1970. She attended Motlow State Community College and worked for both the Manchester City Schools and the Coffee County Schools. Later she served as the secretary for the Forest Mill Church of Christ for 26 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Evelyn Miller, her brother Herman Miller and sister Norma Rhea Stephens. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gordon (TheFIash) Matthews, two daughters Lana Matthews Sain and Holly Matthews, and her grandchildren Briar Sain, Bo Sain, and Karaline Matthews. She also leaves behind two sisters, Jean Finney and Dana (Eric) Jayne, a brother, Troy Miller, and a brother-in-law, Glenn Matthews, as well as several nieces and nephews. Kathy was a wonderful wife and an extraordinary mother. She was a great cook and always enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She was a believer in Jesus and was committed to following him every day. She enjoyed watching her grandsons play sports when they were younger and more recently watching her granddaughter play golf. Kathy was a fierce protector of her family and will never be forgotten by them. She can never—EVER–be replaced. Visitation will be held from 11am-2pm on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 2pm on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will take place after the funeral at Mt. View Cemetery in Sherwood. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, 931-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com

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