Kathy Elaine Blanton Thomas, of Decherd, Tennessee passed away from this life on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, Tennessee at the age of 66 years. She was born on November 26, 1957, in Shelbyville, Tennessee to the late Ollie and Virginia Seibers Blanton. She was married to Alton Bradford Thomas Sr., and they shared approximately 34 years together before his passing in 2018.

Along with her parents and her husband, Kathy was preceded in death by son, Scottie Shane Thomas in 2023, daughter, Tammy Thomas in 2001 grandchildren, Angelia Danielle Thomas in 1987, Travis Lafayette in 2019 and MaryAnn Francis Medley.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Daves-Culbertson with Trey Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Garner cemetery in Decherd. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

Kathy was a high school graduate and drove for Med Ride for several years. She loved cooking and was excellent at it. She enjoyed her flowers, trips to Gatlinburg, Mickey Mouse, and her cat, Boots. Kathy loved all children and would never turn a child away no matter what. Even if she didn’t agree with what they were doing at that time, still she would encourage them, take them in or do whatever was necessary to let them know they were loved and cared for.

Survivors include her children, James (Vicky) Thoms of Decherd, Joseph Daniel (Kandi Stamper) Thomas of Decherd, Trey (Serenity)Thomas of Murfreesboro, Alton (Margaret Bowman) Thomas of Shelbyville, Tony Thomas of Shelbyville, Angela Gail Thomas of Shelbyville, Rhonda, (Patrick) Medley of Henning, TN, Pam (Annette) Polly of Lynchburg, sister, Christy (Greg) Marshall of Tullahoma, Faye (Curtis) Fletcher of South Carolina, Lora Kimmons, brothers, Ricky (Vicky) Blanton of Tullahoma, Dale Blanton of Manchester 20 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.