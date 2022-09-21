Funeral services for Kathy Diane Gilley, age 58 of Manchester, will be conducted on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11 AM in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel, with Bro. Foy Rigney officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 5 – 8pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Kathy passed away on Tuesday, September 20 at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville.

Kathy was born on August 16, 1964, to Jerry Charles Wayne Lyle and Wanda Gayle Drake Duke, in Hartselle, AL. She worked in the sales department for Hagemeyer North America. Kathy was a member of the Eastern Star at the Tullahoma chapter for 25 years. She enjoyed horseback riding, 4-wheeler riding, fishing, and siting on her porch, but her greatest pastime was being with family, especially her grandchildren.

Kathy is preceded in death by her “inherited” father, Robbie Duke. Along with her parents, she is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Leonard Ray Gilley; children, Tish Hollowell and her husband, Jay, Chris Gilley, and Brittany Parkinson and her husband, Brandon; grandchildren, Addilyn Smith, and Maggie and Myles Hollowell; brother, Jerry Wayne Lyle; and her beloved cat, “Roni” and dog, “Max”; several extended family members and a host of friends.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Gilley family.