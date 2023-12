Leslie Coseo, Human Resources Assistant at Kasai North America, Inc. Manchester Plant, told Thunder Radio that their team had originally set a goal of 500 pounds of food to donate to the Storehouse Food Pantry.

Kasai employees really stepped up and collected a whopping 2,308 pounds of food over a two week collection period.

It took three trucks to transport all of the food to the Storehouse on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Speaking about the Storehouse, Coseo had this to say: