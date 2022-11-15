On Wednesday, November 10, 2022, Karen Sue Pruitt of Manchester, TN, passed away at the of 69. She is survived by her loving husband, Dwight Pruitt; daughter, Donna Smith; three grandchildren, Victoria, Nathaniel, and Nadia; sister, Barbara Kiger and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Davidson; mother, Mary Alice Corderio; brother, Michael Davidson; sister, Linda Ohigashi.

Karen was born on May 18, 1953, the daughter of the late Douglas and Mary Alice. She married her high school sweetheart, Dwight, on June 11, 1971. They had one daughter and three grandchildren. Karen loved spending time with her friends and family. She was a kindhearted woman who touched the lives of everyone she met.

Her memorial service will be held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel, located at 786 McMinnville Highway, Manchester, TN 37355. The visitation with the family will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 12:00PM until 2:00PM, with the service following directly after.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Pruitt family.

