Karen Keeble Reynolds of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 71.  Graveside memorial services will be scheduled at a later date

Mrs. Reynolds, a native of Tullahoma was the daughter of the late Cecil Keeble and the late Margaret Young Keeble. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and entertaining her friends and family.  She also enjoyed listening to music and going to concerts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Reynolds and son, Adam Reynolds.

Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her daughter, Amy Fuller (Michael) of Charlotte, NC; step son, Doug Reynolds of North Carolina; sisters, Virginia Morrison of FL, Nancy Wanland, Sandra George and Linda Rose, all of Tullahoma; brothers, Johnny Minor of TN and Billy Keeble of TX and grandchildren, Kailey Caprio Reynolds of FL, Sam Fuller, Katie Fuller and Georgia Fuller, all of Charlotte, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

