Karen Jean Logan of Manchester passed this life on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the age of 74 years. An intimate ceremony was held at the family farm.

Karen, a native of Wisconsin, was the daughter of the late John Logan and Beverly Longley Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Logan, and sister-in-law Marge Logan. Karen always enjoyed being with her family and loved to laugh, dance and listen to music.

Karen is survived by daughters, Kimberly Bartlett and Kellie Lawrence (Joel), both of Manchester; brothers, Bob Logan of Delafield, WI, and Danny Logan Sr. (Connie) of Manchester; sister-in-law, Sandy Logan of Manchester; grandchildren, Leanne Keith, Michael Bartlett (Jessica), Reid Lawrence (fiancé, Maggie), Macie Lawrence, and Katie Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Winnie, and Lilly; Nieces, Julia Logan, Michelle Christian (Ian), and Sharah Dishaw (Jeffery), all of Wisconsin, Lori Dugan (Sean) of Las Vegas, BJ Sylvia (Paul), of Manchester, and Amy Vu (Tam) of Greenacres, Fl; Nephews, Don Brandt(Tammy), Justin Logan, Danny Logan II (Kim), and Michael Logan (Holly), all of Manchester, and many Great Nieces and Nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.