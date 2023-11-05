Connect with us

Karen E Tyler of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, November 3, 2023 at her residence at the age of 56. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.  The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the services time.

Karen, a native of Manchester, was the daughter of the late Howard Don Buckner and Betty Carlton McCormick, who survives.  She was a member of the Pentecostal House of Prayer Church in Tullahoma.

She enjoyed dancing, listening to music, collecting antiques and watching crime and mystery shows on TV.  Elvis was her favorite performer.  Her favorite times were spent with family and friends around a Bonfire.

In addition to her father, Karen was preceded in death by an “angel baby”.

Karen is survived by her mother, Betty Carlton McCormick of Tullahoma; husband, Jimmie Tyler of Tullahoma; daughters, Charity Tyler, Katherine Tyler, Lauren Tyler and Victoria Tyler, all of Tullahoma; step-son, Caleb Tyler (Brittany) of Murfreesboro; brother, Tony Buckner of Tullahoma; sister, Linda Messick of Tullahoma; niece, Ganesha Sanders of Miami and grandchildren, Benjamin and Vivienne Tyler.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor to the Hospice of the Highland Rim, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN  37388.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

