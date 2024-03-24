Connect with us

Obituaries

Karen Davis

Published

Karen Davis of Manchester, passed this life on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at her residence at the age of 71. Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma with burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Manchester, TN.  The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the service time.

Mrs. Davis, a native of Ohio was born on February 5, 1953 to the late Burnest and Irene King Banks.  She was a nurse and enjoyed working in the nursing homes. She loved her family and liked taking care of her grandchildren.  She also enjoyed crocheting,

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Davis; daughter, Austella Davis; brothers, Phillip, Rick and James Banks and grandson, Dominick Hurst.

Mrs. Davis is survived by sons, William Davis (Delilah) of Manchester and Tim Banks, both of Manchester; daughter, Cathirene Davis (Bobby Coulson) of Manchester; sisters, Kathie Banks Snyder and Sharon Banks Bell, both of Ohio; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and special grandson-in-law, Mark Sutherland of Manchester.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

