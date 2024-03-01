On February 29th, 2024, Karen Darlene Kennedy, age 65, passed away at her home after an extended illness. She was born September 29, 1958 in Erin, Tennessee to the late Mack and Sandra Winton.

Karen was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing and flower gardening. She loved her grandchildren dearly and enjoyed making doll clothes for their dolls.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Winton.

Karen is survived by her husband of 47 years, James Randall Kennedy; her daughters, Brandy (Kevin) Duke and Brooke Loomes; her son, Bradley (Kayla) Kennedy; her sister, Syrena Dilley; her six grandchildren, Addison and Shyanne Loomes, Landen and Fallon Kennedy, Easton Bingham and Mackenzie Duke and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 2 PM at Daves-Culberson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the service time.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.