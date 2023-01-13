Connect with us

JV Lady Raiders throttle Warren County

Published

Audri Patton

The varsity Lady Raiders are off this week, but Coffee County Central’s junior varsity turned in a solid night’s work Thursday in McMinnville, throttling Warren County 49-16.

Coffee County’s JV piled up 21 points in the second quarter to take a 31-8 lead into the locker room and cruised in the second half.

Freshman Audri Patton led all scorers with a solid 17-point performance. Patton had 11 of her 17 in the second quarter.

Ella Arnold pitched in 9 and Addi Sartain 8 for Coffee County in the win.

