Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

June 3-Coffee County School Board self evaluates with items of concern; June 10 receives TSBA award

Published

At the June 3, 2024 Special Called Coffee County School Board meeting, the Board reviewed their collective self-evaluation for the public.

Included in the review, were the items with the greatest concern (see table below).

Out of an importance of 6, the board rated itself in the following areas:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After the Top six items with greatest concern were read, Mr. Gilley and Mrs. Rose commented:

Mr. Crabtree had this to say:

Brent Parsley said this:

Hear the full exchange regarding the Board’s self evaluation on Thunder Radio’s Connecting Coffee County Program on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 3PM.

At the June 10, 2024 Coffee County School Board meeting, Pat Welch presented the Coffee county School Board with the Tennessee School Boards Association Board of Distinction Award.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023