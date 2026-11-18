By Owen Whitsett

The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raiders opened their 2026–27 basketball season in dominant fashion Tuesday night, cruising to a 70–39 road victory over the Pope John Paul II Lady Knights in Hendersonville.

Senior guard Jules Ferrell made an immediate impact in her return to Coffee County, pouring in a game-high 32 points to lead the Lady Raiders to their first victory of the season.

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Ferrell, a 2026 Division II-A Miss Basketball finalist and recent Middle Tennessee State University signee, returned to the Lady Raider lineup after spending her junior season at Middle Tennessee Christian School. She wasted little time making her presence felt, connecting on four three-pointers while adding six rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks.

Coffee County established control early, outscoring Pope John Paul II 19–10 in the opening quarter. The Lady Raiders continued to build their advantage in the second, adding 17 points to take a 36–20 lead into halftime.

The Lady Raiders carried that momentum into the second half, outscoring the Lady Knights 34–19 over the final two quarters to secure the 31-point victory.

While Ferrell led the scoring effort, several Lady Raiders contributed to the season-opening win.

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Junior Hayleigh Harris and senior Kaysen Morgan each finished with nine points, with Morgan connecting on three shots from beyond the arc. Sophomore Jenslee Nogodula added six points, while senior Jaydee Nogodula and freshman Kealey Branch each contributed five.

Sophomore Maci Jackson and junior Adalyn Clark rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.

Coffee County also delivered a strong team performance, collecting 25 rebounds and recording 12 assists while committing just eight turnovers.

For Pope John Paul II, Brooke Dyer led the Lady Knights with 13 points, followed by Marley Kennedy with 11 and Emma Porter with nine.

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The victory moves Coffee County to 1–0 on the young season as the Lady Raiders begin another campaign under head coach Joe Pat Cope.

Coffee County will return to action Thursday, November 19, traveling to Franklin for a road doubleheader. The Lady Raiders will tip off at 6 p.m., with the Red Raiders’ season opener to follow.

Coffee County Individual Statistics