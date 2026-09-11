Judy Roberts

Judy Ellen Haggard Roberts, was born September 9, 1953, in Manchester TN entered Heaven’s gates to meet her Savior on September 7, 2026, after more than 41 years of health challenges and physical struggles. She was 72 years old, just two days

shy of her 73 rd birthday. Throughout her life, Judy displayed strength, resilience, and faith. She was a beloved daughter, a sister, a niece, a cousin, a friend, an aunt, a mother, a grandmother, and a soon-to-be great-grandmother.

Judy attended East Coffee Elementary School, Coffee County Junior High School and graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1971. During her school years she was a member of the 4H Club, Future HomeMakers of America, Book Club, and Vocational Office Education Club. Her favorite subjects were Language Arts and Home Economics. In her adult life, Judy worked for People’s Bank and Trust for many years as a teller and customer service representative, where she formed lasting friendships with both coworkers and customers. After leaving People’s Bank, she worked for Coffee Medical Center on McArthur Street as an emergency room intake clerk until a devastating automobile accident in 1985 left her permanently disabled.

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As a Christian, Judy was baptized at a young age and was a devoted member of New Hope Baptist Church. She loved her church family and actively served in children’s and youth ministries, church events, and the ladies fellowship group.

Judy’s cousins shared fond memories of her in their younger days; riding horses, playing in the creek at our grandparents, and having a very competitive spirit…she did not like losing. They remember her gorgeous head of naturally curly hair and having the most beautiful complexion. Judy had the most beautiful handwriting. She was an avid book reader and especially enjoyed board games, word searches, crossword puzzles, cooking, sewing, and cross-stitching. Judy loved being involved with annual gardening and canning along with her parents. She was a master corn shucker and bean breaker.

She generously shared her talents with family, friends, and her church community. She loved preparing family meals and contributing dishes for church functions and bake sales. When her daughter was young, Judy lovingly handmade many of her clothes. Her beautiful cross-stitch creations were treasured gifts for loved ones, and some of her works were entered into the county fair winning prize ribbons.

Judy is survived by her loving daughter, Connie Roberts Koon, and son-in-law, Chris Koon, who devoted many years to caring for Judy in their home till a stroke required her move to Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Austin Koon; Taylor Koon Farless and husband, Gabe Farless; Kelsey Koon; and Dylan Koon and one great grandchild arriving soon, Annabelle Farless, whom she predicted was a girl from the moment she learned Taylor was expecting.

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She is further survived by her brother, Ray Haggard; her sister, Renee Haggard Agee, and brother-in-law, Steve Agee; one uncle, Norman Hansert, one aunt, Linda Haggard Reed; two nieces, Natalie Haggard Brown and Elissa Woodard; two nephews LeBron Haggard and wife, Angela, and Christopher Haggard and wife, Stacey; as well as five great-nieces and one great-great niece and one great-great-nephew; Shelby, Chloe, Aubrey, Sadie, Stella, Adelaide and Emmitt. Along with an enormous group of beloved cousins; too many to mention.

Judy is also survived by a host of loving caregivers from Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing where she kept the hallways hot with her wheelchair tires and family guessing where she was located when visiting. Our family extends our

heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all the care and love she received while living there.

Judy was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Raymond and Edith Haggard; one great nephew, Matthew Brown; both sets of paternal and maternal grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

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Judy will always be remembered for her unwavering love for her daughter, grandchildren, and family, her strong faith, her generous heart, her determined yet stubborn spirit. Though her earthly struggles have ended, her legacy of love, perseverance, and devotion will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held at Central Funeral Home in Manchester TN on Monday, September 14th, 2026; with visitation from 10am until 2pm and service at 2pm. Judy’s friend, who held weekly church and music services at Manchester Rehabilitation, Brother Doyle Sherrill, will be conducting her service. Judy will be laid to rest beside her parents immediately following the funeral service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Church.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Roberts family. www.centralfuneralhome.com 931-723-7774