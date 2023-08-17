Mrs. Judy Blanton Shelton, age 76, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Monday, August 14, 2023, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mrs. Shelton was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Earl Blanton and Stella Jones Blanton. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester. Mrs. Shelton worked with the Tennessee Preparatory School in Highland Rim and Tullahoma for many years. She enjoyed working with flowers, crocheting, and enjoyed being with her friends. Mrs. Shelton also loved puzzles and playing cards.

Mrs. Shelton is survived by daughter, Leslie (James Artmstrong) Shelton; step-daughters, Jennifer Ellis and Kim (Richard) Shelton; brother, Buck (Deborah) Blanton; grandchild, Dillon Smith; niece, Ashley (TJ) Cooper; several cousins, extended family, and friends.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 18, 2023, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shelton family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com