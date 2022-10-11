Mrs. Judith “Judy” Starr, age 77, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Mrs. Starr was born on November 24, 1944 in LaFollette, TN to her late parents Dr. Clyde Bowman Sharp and Mrs. Blanche Claiborne Sharp.

Mrs. Starr is survived by her husband of 56 years, Mr. Rogers Fleming Starr, Jr.; children, Dr. Stacey (Mr. Jeff Chaplain) Pace, Col. (Ret.) Michael (Mrs. Christy) Starr, and Mrs. Amy (Mr. Alfredo Perez) Starr; and 15 beloved grandchildren: Aidan, Connor, Henry, Isaac, Graham, Quentin, Grace, David, Claire, Abigail, Charlotte, Gabriel, Alex, Christian, and Matthew.

Mrs. Starr graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in English. She devoted her life to being a wife and mother. She was a member of the St. Mark Catholic Church and affiliated with First United Methodist Church in Manchester, TN. She volunteered in the community for many organizations including Contact Lifeline, Hospital Auxillary, and Vocational Training Center. She was also a member of the Dig ‘n Dream Garden Club, First United Methodist Women’s Club, and the Tullahoma Women’s Club, having served as president and vice president. Mrs. Starr loved to read, write poetry, cook, and host gatherings. For 40 plus years she prayed while walking/jogging 5 miles every day. She was valiant in striving to live gracefully with progressive Parkinson’s and cognitive decline.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, from 5:30pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:30pm at St. Mark Catholic Church in Manchester, TN. Graveside service will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette, TN. The family appreciates donations to either First United Methodist Church or St. Mark Catholic Church in memory of Mrs. Starr, or flowers, if preferred.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Starr family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com