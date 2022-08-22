Connect with us

Judith “Judy” Pobojewski Ottinger

Judith “Judy” Pobojewski Ottinger passed away August 20, 2022 after a long illness, and was while under hospice care at Viviant Healthcare in Shelbyville, TN. Judy was born September 9, 1948 in Grand Rapids, MI, one of 5 daughters of Roman Thomas Pobojewski and Vivian Czachorski Pobojewski, both who have preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by two sisters, Susan Pobojewski and Teresa Pobojewski Ford.

Judy is survived by two sons, Michael Ottinger (wife Bekki Vaden) of Dandridge, TN and Christopher Ottinger (wife Brianna) of Knoxville, TN. Also by two sisters, Cindi Pobojewski Nee (husband Kevin) of Baton Rouge, LA and Betsi Pobojewski Bearden (husband Edward) of Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren Ava and Amelia Ottinger, Knoxville, TN, Maple and Atticus Vaden, Dandridge, TN; nephew and nieces Joshua Nee (wife Megan) and Jessica Nee Andermann (fiancé Stephen Acosta) all of Baton Rouge, LA, Kayte Ford Todd (husband Jon) of Valparaiso, IN and Dylan Bearden of Fort Mill, SC.

Judy was a 1966 graduate of Tullahoma High School and a 1970 graduate of Tennessee Tech, Cookeville, TN. with a degree in Home Economics. She was a wonderful cook, baker and seamstress. The family wish to thank the staff of Viviant Healthcare for years of care, love and support, Sarah Browning and Alive Hospice for their care and support, and especially Tammy Buckner, who cared for Judy like family and loved her as a sister – we are forever grateful.

The family is planning a private celebration of life.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

