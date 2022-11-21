Connect with us

Graveside services for Mrs. Judith Brisby Wright, age 87 of Tullahoma, will be conducted on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in Bryant Cemetery in Lewisburg, TN at 1:30 PM. Mrs. Judith departed this life on November 19, 2022. She was born in Marshall County, Tennessee, on November 15, 1935. She was a graduate of Marshall County High School, attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and was a graduate of Cumberland University. She resided in Tullahoma, Tennessee, with her husband of over 60 years and was a member of Tullahoma First United Methodist Church. 

Judy was a wonderful wife and mother, raising three children with her husband. She was also a loving and generous grandmother, known as “Juju” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved music and was an accomplished pianist. She also enjoyed swimming, gardening, and spending time outdoors. 

Judy worked as an accountant for the Department of Defense at Arnold Engineering Development Center prior to her retirement. She then worked with her husband to manage three family businesses. 

Judy is survived by her husband, L.E. Wright, and her children, John (Lisa) Wright, Tullahoma, TN, and Emily (Kyle) Clemmer, Murfreesboro, TN; six grandchildren: Justin (Taryn) Walker, Prospect, KY; Lindsey (Abner) Herndon, Cedar Hill, TN; Samual (Samantha) Wright, Tullahoma, TN; and Morgan Clemmer, Benjamin Clemmer, and Patrick Clemmer, Murfreesboro, TN; and four great grandchildren. Judy is preceded in death by her daughter, Elise Wright Walker; her parents, Clayton and Lucille Brisby; and her sister, Jone Hardy Richardson. 

Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and are honored to serve the Wright family. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Tullahoma First United Methodist Church, Henry Center, in memory of Judy. 

