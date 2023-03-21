Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Judie Ann Burkey

Published

Judie Ann Burkey of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, March 20 at her residence at the age of 74.  Funeral Services are scheduled on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.  The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the service time. Graveside services will be held at a later time at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Greeneville, TN.

Mrs. Burkey, a native of Cowan, was the daughter of the late Albert and Reba Clark Payton.  She was a 1967 graduate of Franklin County High School and enjoyed being outdoors gardening.  She also enjoyed cooking, going to the beach and visiting with friends and family.

Mrs. Burkey is survived by her husband, Larry Burkey of Tullahoma; daughters, Tammy McBroom (Kenneth) of Benton, KY, Teresa Preston of Nashville and Shannon Sanders (Phil) of Jonesboro, TN; sons, Larry Burkey Jr. (Carolyn) of Greeneville, TN; grandchildren, Garrett and Kayla Bear, Tori and Rachel Hongo, Dustin and Kevin Burkey and Alyssa and Devon Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Canaan Baptist Church, 2103 E Lincoln Street, Tullahoma, TN  37388.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

News

Dobson takes over as interim principal at Westwood Middle

Westwood Middle School has a new principal through the end of the school year. Jim Dobson has assumed the role of the school’s interim...

February 28, 2023