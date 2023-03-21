Judie Ann Burkey of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, March 20 at her residence at the age of 74. Funeral Services are scheduled on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the service time. Graveside services will be held at a later time at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Greeneville, TN.

Mrs. Burkey, a native of Cowan, was the daughter of the late Albert and Reba Clark Payton. She was a 1967 graduate of Franklin County High School and enjoyed being outdoors gardening. She also enjoyed cooking, going to the beach and visiting with friends and family.

Mrs. Burkey is survived by her husband, Larry Burkey of Tullahoma; daughters, Tammy McBroom (Kenneth) of Benton, KY, Teresa Preston of Nashville and Shannon Sanders (Phil) of Jonesboro, TN; sons, Larry Burkey Jr. (Carolyn) of Greeneville, TN; grandchildren, Garrett and Kayla Bear, Tori and Rachel Hongo, Dustin and Kevin Burkey and Alyssa and Devon Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Canaan Baptist Church, 2103 E Lincoln Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.