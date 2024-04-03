Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Judd Ellis Matheny

Published

Judd Ellis Matheny of Tullahoma passed away on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024 at his home, at the age of 53. Judd was born in Knoxville, TN to Judith Ricketts Pickering and Ellis Matheny. During his life, Mr. Matheny served his country proudly as a member of the Army National Guard, and recently as the Mayor of Coffee County. Mr. Matheny is survived by his daughter, Abbey Matheny; son, Aulden Matheny; mother, Judith Pickering (Dave); Father, Ellis Matheny (Moi); three brothers, Jack Matheny, James Matheny (Katheryn-Anne), and Richard Crouch (Whitney); one step-brother, John Pickering; his dog, Maggie; and his feathered friend, an African Grey named Harley. Visitation for Mr. Matheny will take place on Tuesday, April 9th, from 2:00-6:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel.

A full obituary is forthcoming, and will be published once it has been finalized.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023