Judd Ellis Matheny of Tullahoma passed away on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024 at his home, at the age of 53. Judd was born in Knoxville, TN to Judith Ricketts Pickering and Ellis Matheny. During his life, Mr. Matheny served his country proudly as a member of the Army National Guard, and recently as the Mayor of Coffee County. Mr. Matheny is survived by his daughter, Abbey Matheny; son, Aulden Matheny; mother, Judith Pickering (Dave); Father, Ellis Matheny (Moi); three brothers, Jack Matheny, James Matheny (Katheryn-Anne), and Richard Crouch (Whitney); one step-brother, John Pickering; his dog, Maggie; and his feathered friend, an African Grey named Harley. Visitation for Mr. Matheny will take place on Tuesday, April 9th, from 2:00-6:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel.

A full obituary is forthcoming, and will be published once it has been finalized.