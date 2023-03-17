Mrs. Joyce J. Reed, age 79, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in her sleep at her home.

Mrs. Reed was born in Morrison, TN, to her late mother Estelle Carr. She was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed praying, reading her Bible, listening to local gospel music, and watching the birds out her window. Joyce loved the Lord, her family, her friends and even strangers. She was the most selfless person and was always putting her family first. Joyce prayed continuously for so many things the Lord put on her heart.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bobby Reed; daughter, Triker Reed Cooley; siblings, Drew Carr, Howard “Bud” Carr, and Paul Bryant.

Mrs. Reed is survived by daughter, Tina (Timmy) Henderson; brother, Charlie Carr; sisters, Judy Reed and Billie Carrick; grandchildren, Trever Henderson, Caitlin (Jeremiah) Hamilton, and Bobby (Emily) Cooley; great grandchildren, Zayden Turner, Charlie Turner, and William Cooley; bonus daughter, Sandy DeWolfe Menke.

Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 11:00am until 3:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 3:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Elton Chester officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Hospice Compassus and Palliative Care, Dr. Mark Schmitz, and Pam and Timberley, for your kindness and compassion during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Reed family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com