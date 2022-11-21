Mrs. Joyce B. Winton, known affectionately by many as “Mother Winton,” age 83, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on November 17, 2022. Mrs. Winton was born on October 23, 1939 to Roy and Ethel Broadrick, joining five brothers, with a sixth brother to be born in 1942; she was the “apple of the eye” to the Broadrick clan. She was married to Lawrence “Baulky” Winton on April 25, 1968. They welcomed two children, Millicent in 1970 and Gary in 1976. The family was joined by son-in-law Mitchell Curtis in 1994 and grandson Camron Curtis in 1997. Mrs. Winton was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition, she held various positions, including that of cashier at Big Star and Piggly Wiggly, Education Assistant at Hickerson Elementary School, Manager of Memories Antique Mall, clerk at Baker Brothers Drug Company, and caregiver. She was a member of The Red Hill Church of Christ.She will be remembered for her love of family, church, and friends. Those who knew her will miss her zest for life, her care for others, and her joyous sense of style. Mrs. Winton was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Lee Broadrick, Sr. and Ethel Lee Garner Broadrick; her husband. Lawrence Winton; her infant sister, Ethel Florence Broadrick; and her brothers, Roy Lee Broadrick, Jr., William Ross Broadrick, Eugene Lee Broadrick, Archie Ewin Broadrick, Leighton Thomas Broadrick, and Charles Edward Broadrick, Sr. Mrs. Winton is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Millicent Curtis and her husband Mitchell, her son Gary Winton, and her grandson, Camron Curtis, sisters-in-law – Doris Broadrick, Joyce Broadrick, Wilma Broadrick, Pat Dennis, Linda Casey, Brenda Winton, and Bettie Winton, brother-in-law Randy Winton, as well as nieces and nephews, and lots of friends. Visitation with the family will take place Sunday, November 20th from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. The funeral service for Mrs. Winton will be on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home with Ralph Hart and Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joyce B. Winton memorial scholarship fund through the Motlow College Foundation at this link – https://www.mscc.edu/give/donate.html. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.