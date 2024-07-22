Joy N. Cox, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024 at NHC at the age of 93. Mrs. Cox was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to the late Chester and Willie Jo Mize Nabors. During her life she worked as a secretary with the Shelby County School System and was a member of First Methodist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her husband, William DeWitt “De” Cox; and one daughter-in-law, Cindy Cox. She is survived by two sons, Mike (Marcia) Cox and Ted Cox; six grandchildren, Cara (Matt) Jordan, John (Elaine) Cox, Cameron Cox, Melody Cox, Lee (Joyelle) Cox, and Adam (Mallory) Cox; six step-grandchildren, Benjamin (T.C.) Jefferson, Anna (Randy) Jefferson, Tony (Jen) Williams, Cory Cook, Josh (Shelby) McGee, and Leannah Jones; and 16 great-grandchildren, Xander, Nico, Chloe, Abby, Caleb, Conrad, Jolene, Oliver, Elliott, Emma, Audrey, Keaton, Lawson, Chanston, Jaxston, and Blakely. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27th, 2024 from 1:00-2:00pm at First Methodist Church in Tullahoma with a memorial service to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Kris Roberts officiating.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.