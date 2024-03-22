Josh Nigel Ainslie of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at his residence at the age of 79. No services are scheduled.

Mr. Ainslie was born in Gosport, Hampshire County, UK, the son of the late Robert Pennell Harvey Ainslie and Constance Elizabeth McEwen Melton, who survives, of Somerset, UK. Josh was a very happy person and had a great sense of humor. He made friends wherever he went and enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling and playing pool. He loved being outdoors and going camping, boating, hiking and fishing. He also enjoyed competing in Robot Wars.

In addition to his mother, Constance Elizabeth Melton of Somerset, UK, he is survived by sisters, Caroline “Cas” Ainslie (Ron Rader) of Evansville, WI and Sue James (Adrian) of Adelaide, Australia; step-father, David J. Melton of Somerset, UK; half-sister, Jacquie Erickson (Justin) of New Glarus, WI and many nieces, nephews and friends.

