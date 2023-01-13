Mr. Joseph B Alvarez Jr., age 88, of Winchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Alvarez was born on January 6, 1935, in Tampa, FL, to his late parents Joseph B Alvarez Sr. and Olympia Alvarez. He retired from the United States Air Force after serving 20 years. Mr. Alvarez then went on to work for the Manchester Police Department as well as the Tullahoma Police Department where he ultimately retired.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Juanita Alvarez and grandson, Jerrod Lyon.

Mr. Alvarez is survived by three daughters, Cheryl (Jacky) Lyon, Sandra (Joe) Alvarez, Patricia (Jeff) Holiday; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.

In accordance with Mr. Alverez’s wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Alvarez family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com