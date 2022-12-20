Funeral services for Mrs. Jonnie Christine Jones, age 81 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Jones passed from this life on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Legacy Health and Rehab in Manchester, TN.

Jonnie was born in Coffee County on November 28, 1941, the daughter of the late John and Lottie Sain Jones. Jonnie was a constant example of love and a fierce prayer-warrior for her family. All those who knew her, knew her love and commitment to Jesus Christ. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, birdwatching, reading, shopping, baking, and most of all spending time with her family. She was a devoted Christian, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She lived a simple life and loved without measure.

In addition to her parents, Jonnie is also preceded in death by one brother, Verlon Jones; two sisters, Carolyn Cole and Catherine Fults. She is survived by her two daughters, Sheba (Donnie) Davison and Ronchie (Roger) Bailey; five grandchildren, Christina, Katrina, and Sheena Davison, Chad (Krystal) and Ashley Carter; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Jones family.