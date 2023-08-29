Connect with us

Jonathan Mark Smith

Published

Jonathan Mark Smith, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 60. Jonathan was born in Manchester to the late Ralph and Elizabeth Martin Smith. During his life, he worked as a Brand Ambassador for Jack Daniels and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Jonathan was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Smith; two sisters, Julia Fay and Laura Kay Smith; and brother-in-law, Joey Perkins. He is survived by his wife, Karla Maddle Smith; one daughter, Kaylee Elizabeth Smith; two sisters, Joy Perkins-Johnson (Bob) and Judy Robinson (Dwight); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Nellie Maddle; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 31st, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at 7:00pm with Bro. Tim McGehee officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kaylee Smith Education Account at the Jack Daniel’s Employee Credit Union in Lynchburg.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

