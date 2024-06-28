Connect with us

Johnny Boyd Champion

Published

Johnny Boyd Champion, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024 at his home at the age of 85. Mr. Champion was born in Winchester to the late Charlie and Argie Fears Champion. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and went on to work in Shipping and Receiving at the Eaton Corporation, retiring after 30 years. Mr. Champion was of the Baptist faith and was called to preach the gospel in 1972. He was ordained as a pastor on September 21, 1975 and served 45 years in the ministry before retiring in 2017 at the age of 78 due to health issues. In addition to his parents, Mr. Champion was preceded in death by one son, Jeffery Champion; and his siblings, Howard Champion, Nina Payne, Geneva Gipson, Mary Garland, Parker Champion, and Rudy Champion. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elsie Hill Champion; two daughters, Lisa (Eddy) Seals, and Lea Ann (Patrick) Phillips; daughter-in-law, LaDanna Champion; eight grandchildren, Corey (Courtney) Damron, Amanda (Alex) Lefever, Jeremiah (Keela) Seals, Jeffery Champion, Joel (Katie) Champion, Amber (Matthew) Gluch, Peyton (Jenna) Phillips, and Jay (Mika) Phillips; and 13 great-grandchildren, Cobie Damron, Caysen Damron, Hayley Seals, Hendrix Champion, Aubry Champion, Kimber Champion, Piper Champion, Tinsley Champion, Grayson Gluch, Brinley Gluch, Sawyer Phillips, Beckett Phillips, and Baylor Phillips. Visitation will he held on Sunday, June 30th, at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 1st, 2024 at Kilgore Funeral Home at 1:00pm with Patrick Phillips and Rudy Wilkerson officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Mt. Garner Cemetery in Decherd.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

