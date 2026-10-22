Ms. Johnnie Mae Anderson, a lifelong resident of Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2026, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, Tennessee, at the age of 91.

Born on July 23, 1935, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Johnnie Mae later made her home in Manchester. She was a devoted and faithful Christian throughout her life, living out her faith with grace, strength, and love for her family and community.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman Leon Anderson; her parents, John Robert and Bettie Mae Hockett; brother, Donald Hockett; and brother in law, Robert Belcher.

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Johnnie Mae is survived by her beloved son, Norman Phillip Anderson; her sisters, Patsy Ann Belcher and June (Kenneth) Duke; sister in law, Elaine Hockett, as well as a host of loving extended family members including her nieces, nephews, and friends who will cherish her memory. She is also survived by Larry and Carol Simpson and children on the Anderson family side.

Johnnie Mae spent over the past five years at MacArthur Manor where she made numerous dear friends. She loved bingo and al the fun activities held by the staff and the family wishes to express their gratitude for all the memories they helped create during her time in their care.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Manchester Funeral Home, beginning at 11:00 AM. Friends may begin arriving as early as 9:30 AM Saturday morning to visit with family prior to the service. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, Tennessee.