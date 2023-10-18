Connect with us

John Robert Alford

Published

John Robert Alford of Manchester passed this life on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 62.  No services are scheduled.

A native of Coffee County, he was the son of the late Leonard Oldin and Ora Jean Johnson Alford. John loved music, particularly Rock and Country. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and he was blessed to have many, many good friends.  

Mr. Alford is survived by sisters, Bonnie Inez (Jerry Freeze) Alford of Manchester and Linda Alford of Smithville, Tennessee.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com  Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

