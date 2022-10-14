John R. Manis Sr. of Tullahoma passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 86. Services are scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 1 PM the First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the service time.

Mr. Manis, a native of Lafayette, Indiana, was the son of the late Carl J. and Avanel Davis Manis. He was a U S Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War. He was an electrician and was employed by Purdue University for many years. He and his family relocated to the Orlando, FL area where he worked for NCR. After retirement he and his wife, Linda relocated to Tullahoma to be near family. He attended the First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma.

Mr. Manis was a family man who always put his family first. He made time to spend with his wife and children and enjoyed being outdoors and taking them camping and fishing. He was a jokester but also a very kind, gentle and thoughtful man. He welcomed all friends and family and was always very encouraging to his children to achieve their best.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry Carl, Harrison Clyde and George Edward Manis and sister, Phyllis Lewis and Vivian Drum.

Mr. Manis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda Manis of Tullahoma; sons, John Ronald Manis II (Cathy) and Ronald Lee Manis (Mary), both of Tullahoma; daughter, Jodi Blake of Orange City, FL; grandchildren, Nicole Houser, Jordan Blake (Lauren), Audrey Wilson (Evan), Hannah Manis, Ronald Manis (Angela), Kayli Manis, Justin Manis (Abagail), Olivia Massey and Jade West and great grandchildren, Joseph, Harrison, Edith, Henry, Serenity, Lola, Elijah, Mason, Adaline and Lavoy.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in his honor to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 105 Westpark Dr, #415, Brentwood, TN 37027, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Building Miracles for Guatemala.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.