John Magness Hodge, age 80, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, September 14, 2026, in Murfreesboro, TN, surrounded by his loved ones.

Mr. Hodge was born in McMinnville, TN, to his late parents John Wesley Hodge and Mattie Lee Magness Hodge on November 15, 1945. He deeply cherished his wife, Bobbie, for 59 years. John was a loving father to his children, Rhonda and John – whom he liked to call “Jack”.

He loved his home and workshop in Manchester, and his favorite food to eat was the fish from his own pond. He was admired for the way he could build and repair almost anything. He also enjoyed watching the Georgia Bulldogs football team and the Tennessee Lady Vols during the Pat Summit era. Mr. Hodge was a member and briefly a Sunday school teacher at Goose Pond Church, where he was baptized in 1983.

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He graduated from high school in Savannah, Georgia and attended numerous vocational schools. Among some places he worked were Sears, C&S Trading Company, Arnold Air Force Base, and retired from MCA Sign Company in Manchester, TN.

He served his country in the United States Air Force including a tour in Thailand in the 1960s.

He also read the Bible over 20 times in his life. Now he rests peacefully and for all eternity.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Hodge.

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Mr. Hodge is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bobbie Hodge; son, John Vine-Hodge (Alyssa); and other extended family, including a sister, Deborah Fair, and several nieces and nephews, and in-laws.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2026, from 12:30pm until 2:00pm with funeral services following at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hodge family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com