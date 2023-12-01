Mr. John Love Murray, Jr. “Johnny”, age 70, of McMinnville, TN, passed from this life Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at his residence. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, friend and Christian.

Johnny was born in Nashville on July 13, 1953 and attended John Overton High School where he was a three sport athlete and President of his Senior class. Following high school, Johnny attended Middle Tennessee State University on a full scholarship to play baseball. Johnny was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. After his time at MTSU was up, Johnny married Toddy Smead in 1976. Together, they had two sons, Dustin and Todd. Johnny and his family relocated to Manchester where he was employed by People’s Bank and Trust and later became branch manager at First Federal Bank. For the following 30 years he was an insurance agent for Allstate and ended his career at SouthPoint Risk Insurance Agency. Johnny was active in his community coaching many sports, officiating football games and donating his time to the Dusty Elam Foundation. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, John L. Sr. and Betty Murray.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 47 years, Toddy; two children Dustin (Erin) Murray of Manchester and Todd (Diana) Murray of Tullahoma; four grandchildren, Ethan Abplanalp, Beau Murray, Jacy Kate Murray and Makayla Murray; one sister Cheryl Twitty of Tullahoma; one brother-in-law Jack (Patti) Smead of Savannah, GA; one niece April Field of Savannah, GA; and a multitude of friends. Johnny undoubtedly left a permanent mark on the lives of all who knew him.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Celebration of Life will be held immediately following visitation at 2:00pm with Kevin Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers; donations can be made to the Dusty Elam Foundation whose mission is “looking out for those without”. Checks can be mailed to 744 Old Woodbury Hwy, Manchester, TN 37355.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Murray family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com