Obituaries

John Kenneth Millaway

John Kenneth Millaway

John Kenneth Millaway of Manchester passed away on Thursday, June 13th, 2024 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 83. Mr. Millaway was born in Tullahoma to the late James Thomas and Nancy Irene Whitmire Millaway. Ken was known as a successful businessman in the community, having owned several businesses throughout his life, including Tullahoma Trucking, and Top Stop Market. But above all, he was devoted to his family. He loved supporting his grandchildren in their various endeavors, he never missed a sporting event or pageant. He was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Millaway was preceded in death by one brother, Curtis Millaway. He is survived by one son, Kyle Millaway (Callie); one daughter, Paige Brock (Eric); one sister, Joan Daniel; six grandchildren, Catelyn Millaway, Kylie Millaway, Tyler Brock, Carlee Gravitt (Austin), Tanner Brock, and Leah Deuermeyer; and one great-granddaughter, Everlee. Visitation for Mr. Millaway will be held on Monday, June 17th from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, June 18th at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kerry Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Ken’s memory be made to Trinity Baptist Church- 1513 McArthur St. Manchester, TN 37355.

Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

